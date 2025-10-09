July 11, 1985 – October 5, 2025

Brittany Camille Allen, 40, of Pulaski, Virginia, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Lewis Gale Hospital Pulaski.

Brittany was the beloved daughter of Pam Baldwin and the late David Lee Allen, Sr. She was a 2003 graduate of Pulaski County High School, where she proudly participated in the band.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Lee Allen, Sr.; half-sister, Helen Allen; maternal grandparents, Beauford and Lillian Miller; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Iler Allen; and her uncle, Curtis Miller.

Brittany is survived by her loving mother, Pam Baldwin; stepfather, Booker T. Baldwin; her sweet and precious daughter, Jayden Allen; brother, Marcus Allen (Tabatha); uncle, Brad Miller; step-sister, Shirley Baldwin; half-brother, David Lee Allen, Jr.; half-sister, Shania Palmer; special great-aunt, Dorothy Johnson; and a dear friend, Brandi Hendricks. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends.

Brittany, you will be deeply missed.

In accordance with her wishes, Brittany will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Serenity Funeral Home, Pulaski, is honored to serve the family.