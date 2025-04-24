Bruce Randall Stephens, age 50 of Dublin passed away Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in the Lewis Gale Hospital, Salem Virginia.

Born February 13, 1975 in Radford, he was the son of Mary Sadler Stephens and the late Robert Daniel “Ross” Stephens. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bobby” Stephens; maternal grandparents, Walter L. and Sylvia Sadler and Paternal grandparents, Frank and Ruby Stephens.

He enjoyed racing, 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing, and tinkering with any projects that came along plus a Saturday night Riddle’s card game.

He is survived by his

Daughter – Marissa Stephens – Wytheville

Mother – Mary Lou Sadler Stephens – Dublin

Stepmother – Gail C. Stephens – Dublin

Nephews – Justin and Jacob Stephens

One Great Niece and two Great Nephews

Special friends – Brenda Bratton, Maleena Stephens and Joe Riddle

Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with the funeral services starting at 6:00 PM.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.