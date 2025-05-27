Buddy Wayne Keister, 82, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2025, in Titusville, Florida.

Those who knew him best know that Buddy was his given name—given so that he wouldn’t have to endure anyone else’s assigned nickname—and that it was, in fact, a perfect choice. Well-known for his warm smile and welcoming nature, Buddy lived a life of kindness, service, and an unwavering love for people, and he was truly a buddy to everyone he met.

He was born on September 1, 1942, in Ivanhoe, Virginia. In 1948, the family moved to Dublin, Virginia, where he lived until he graduated from Dublin High School in 1960. He moved to Florida in 1965, but he kept in touch with his family and friends in Dublin and always considered himself to be a Dublin boy and a true Virginian at heart. He had a lifelong passion for football—especially for the Virginia Tech Hokies—and his enthusiasm for the game often sparked lively conversations with friends and strangers alike.

Buddy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1965. After his service, he remained devoted to his country, his community, and his faith as an active member of the Methodist church. He followed several career paths in his life, but the one that brought him the most joy was as a requirements coordinator and technical writer at the Kennedy Space Center.

He loved history and genealogy, and his natural curiosity and concerns extended to others as well. His daughter, Andrea, always told him that he grew up at the best time—a nurturing, manageable time, in a small town, among family and friends. He kept up with that family and those friends, their big events and the small details of their lives. He asked questions and shared experiences. If you met him and he liked you, he was with you for the long run, and his contact went beyond the superficial. He was a caring friend, with a remarkable ability to listen, offer guidance, and share wisdom in a way that made others feel truly valued. His legacy of love, strength, and selflessness will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Buddy was predeceased by his parents Herbert Keister and Madeline Smith High. In addition to Andrea (Michael) Turney, Buddy is survived by his sister Kay (Steve) Quesenberry and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held on May 17, 2025 at Indian River Church, located at 1355 Cheney Highway, Titusville, Florida. A private burial was held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Buddy’s memory to Indian River Church or St. Francis Hospice, both in Titusville.