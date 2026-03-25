February 21, 1935 – March 24, 2026

Buddy Wilson Hawley, 91, of Fairlawn, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Hamilton and Ola Scott Hawley; brothers, Bob and Nelson Hawley; and his sister, Ann Resnick.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Clarice Nadine Young Hawley; sons and daughters-in-law, Ray Wilson Hawley (Nancy) and Mark Odell Hawley (Teri); grandchildren and their spouses, Dr. Catherine Phillips (Dr. John), Christian Hawley (Ellie), Nicole Hawley, and Scott Hawley; great-grandchildren, Gray Phillips and Abigail Phillips; brother and sister-in-law, Bill Hawley (Doris); sister, Pauline Hawley; and numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026, at the Fairlawn Baptist Church in Fairlawn. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Greg Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The Hawley family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.