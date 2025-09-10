BULLETIN: Be on lookout for an individual who is armed and dangerous

This is a message from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. Please be on the lookout for a African American male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. This subject fled from a motor vehicle crash after a pursuit. The male should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact the subject. Call the Pulaski Sheriff’s department at 540-980-7800 or 911. Thank You!

From Wythe County Sheriff’s Office’s Anthony Cline, at 5 p.m., the wanted individual was “Still on foot Boone Furnace Road last known sighting.”