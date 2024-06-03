Calfee Park to host state baseball playoff game

~ Ownership Allows Opportunity to Utilize Calfee Park to Host State Tournament ~

Pulaski County Cougar Baseball is set to open the VHSL State Baseball Tournament at historic Calfee Park on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in Pulaski, Virginia.

The Cougars won impressively against Lord Botetourt (7-4) on May 31st, to secure their status as the Class 3, Region D Champions and advance to the Virginia State Quarterfinals. With the support of both Pulaski County Administration and the Shelor Motor Mile team, the Pulaski County Cougars (15-10), will play against the Fluvanna County Flying Flucos (18-5), and host the game in historic Calfee Park, home of the Pulaski River Turtles.

“We are thrilled to see Cougar Baseball make history as the Region Champs and advance their season to open the Virginia State Tournament here in Pulaski County”, stated Jonathan D. Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator. “With the recent gift of Calfee Park to Pulaski County, we immediately began working with the Shelor Motor Mile team to collaborate on bringing this event to our nationally recognized ballpark. Serving our community and our athletes with this world-class asset, is just the beginning of optimizing the facility, and is the start of many more exciting things to come.”

Gates will open at 5:00 PM with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. The game will begin at 6:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased through GoFan for $10 plus convenience fee or cash tickets at the gate are $12. Food truck concessions will be available for purchase from Mountain2Island. https://mountain2island.com

The community is invited and encouraged to attend this event in support of the Pulaski County Cougar Baseball team and the entire community of Cougar athletes. Pulaski County Cougar Baseball: https://pulaskicougarsathletics.com/teams/3852750/baseball/varsity