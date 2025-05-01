Carolyn Farmer Shaw passed away in the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, April 28, 2025 at the age of 87. She was a native of Pulaski, Virginia. Born the middle child of ten children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mideon and Mamie Farmer; her sisters, Irene Kegley, Audrey Edson, Pauline Hall, Judy Harkrader, and her brothers Clyde, Donald, and Wayne Farmer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of almost 60 years, Angus R. Shaw III, daughter, Karen Shaw; son, Robert Shaw; sister, Jane Farmer and brother, Gary Farmer.

Carolyn was a lovely and faithful wife, an exceptional mother and a faithful servant of Christ. Her presence enriched the lives of those around her. Her beautiful soprano solo voice contributed to many choirs, and she served as choir director in one of her husband’s churches. Her energy and professional dedication benefited Pulaski County office, the Army office at the Radford Arsenal, and the office of Career Development at East Tennessee State University, from which she retired. Her wisdom and insight informed her biblical teaching for Sunday school and Presbyterian Women’s Circle, the latter once choosing her as “Woman of the Year.” Her love created a warm and beautiful home for her family. Her pastor husband, her children, her church and her many friends were blessed by her compassion and concern and her listening ear and common sense.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Paul Helphinstine officiating.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 105 South Boone Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, or to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1715, Johnson City, TN 37605, or to the Gideons, P.O. Box 3688, Johnson City, TN 37602.

