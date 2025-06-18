Carolyn’s WRRM Fundraiser Honors Local Historian Lloyd Mathews

Newbern, VA — The Wilderness Road Regional Museum is proud to participate in the 12th Annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day campaign, hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley. This year, the museum’s fundraising efforts carry special significance as Carolyn Mathews leads a heartfelt peer-to-peer campaign in memory of her late father, R. Lloyd Mathews (1923–2015).

A founding member of the New River Historical Society, Lloyd Mathews was instrumental in establishing the Wilderness Road Regional Museum in 1981. Known widely for his work as a land surveyor and as a beloved columnist for The Southwest Times, Mathews dedicated decades of his life to preserving the rich history of Pulaski County. He volunteered regularly at the museum, guiding tours, and rescuing invaluable historical records that now form the core of the museum’s extensive archival collection.

“My daddy so loved the museum, and I so loved him,” says Carolyn Mathews. “This year marks the tenth anniversary of his passing, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than by helping the museum complete restoration of its Carriage House.”

The museum’s fundraising goal for GiveLocalNRV 2025 is $3,600. Every donation—as little as $5—brings the museum closer to this target and helps it qualify for a $1,500 grant awarded to the medium-sized organization with the most unique donors. Donations may be made securely online or by mailing checks to Wilderness Road Regional Museum, PO Box 373, Newbern, VA 24126, with “Carolyn’s WRRM Fundraiser—CFNRV” in the memo line. Donations must be received by Giving Day.

Giving Day begins at noon on Wednesday, June 25 and runs until noon on Thursday, June 26. Early giving is already underway, and support is growing steadily.

The Wilderness Road Regional Museum invites the community to remember and celebrate Lloyd Mathews by supporting this meaningful campaign. As Carolyn notes, “Every dollar helps. Every donor counts. And every memory of my father fuels this mission.”

To Donate online In Memory of Lloyd, go to https://mtyc.co/9ikerf

Donations also taken online at https://www.givelocalnrv.org/organization/New-River-Historical-Society