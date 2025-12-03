Carroll County Clobbers Cougars in season opener

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

The Pulaski County boys basketball team hosted the Cavaliers of Carroll County in their home opener Tuesday and the Cavaliers took advantage of the cold shooting Cougars to defeat them 85-64.

Carroll County led from the start as they took a five-point lead after the opening quarter, 18-13. They stretched that into a 37-26 lead at halftime and for the Cougars it got worse from there.

The Cavaliers were led in scoring by senior Isaiah Easter with 27 points. Blake Reed had 15, Colton Gravely 14 and Hayden Jackson came off the bench to score nine.

Carroll County head coach Anthony Barnes said, “ Our guys know how to be successful. They are unselfish and give maximum effort.”

The Cougars were led in scoring by Jalere Harlow with a game-high 29 points. Justus Hash tossed in 14. He scored 12 of those in the second half before fouling out. Sammy Carrasco chipped in with nine and Boone Blevins scored eight.

Cougar head coach Anthony Akers remarked, “Coach didn’t have his team prepared to play. It was a very, very disappointing effort on our part. “

The Cougars had scrimmaged Franklin County and William Byrd and beat both . Tuesday night’s effort was disappointing as the Cougars shot just 26 percent from three-point land and just 36 percent from the field.

The most telling stat was the Cougars got out-rebounded 43-20. Rebounding as most coaches will tell you, is effort and want to.

On a happy note the Cougar junior varsity beat the young Cavaliers, 61-28. Ade Jackson scored 12 points, Braylen Anderson had 11 and Konner Furrow tossed in 10 and led in rebounding. Carroll’s Ezra Hatcher scored 13.

The Cougars will be back in the Cougar Den Friday as they host Lord Botetourt. JV action starts at 5:30 with the varsity following.

CC- 18 19 21 27-85

PC – 13 13 13 25- 64

Scoring: CC – Easter 27, Reed 15, Gravely 14, Jackson 9, Motley 6, Reavis 6, Bunn 4, Lark 2, Leagans 2; PC – Harlow 29, Hash 14, Carrasco 9, Blevins 8, Merchant 4.

3-Pt. Goals: CC – 6 ( Motley 2, Easter, Reed, Jackson, Gravely); PC – 8 ( Harlow 3, Hah 2, Blevins 2, Carrasco).

Total FG’s: CC – 30, PC – 23

FT’s: CC – 19-27, PC – 10-15

Fouls: CC – 13, PC – 20

Fouled Out: CC – None, PC – Hash

Technicals – None