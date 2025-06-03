Celebrating Creativity Across Generations: Lifelong Learning Institute Exhibit Opens at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley announces a special summer exhibition in collaboration with the Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI), a partner of Virginia Tech. This showcase of more than 40 original works by LLI students and instructors presents a vibrant mix of perspectives, media, and personal expression.

The exhibit opens Thursday, June 12 in the Fine Art Center’s Edna B. Love Gallery, located at 21 W. Main Street in Pulaski. An Opening Reception will be held that same day, from 5:00–7:00 P.M., during which guests will have the opportunity to explore the artwork and meet some of the exhibiting artists. A cash bar will be available during the reception and light refreshments will be served. The show will remain on display through Saturday, July 26.

Media include watercolor, oil, acrylic, mixed media, drawing, and textile art. The range of subject matter and technique reflects both the skill and the imagination of artists committed to lifelong growth and creativity.

Now in its 10th anniversary year, the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech continues to foster intellectual and creative opportunities for adults aged 50 and older across the New River Valley.

“We’re thrilled to provide a spotlight for the artists of LLI,” said Brandon Phillips, Executive Director of the Fine Arts Center. “It’s so exciting to see what is being generated through their arts programming. I want to invite everyone to come see talent, artistic vision, and dedication on display.”

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley offers this exhibition as part of its 2025 rotating schedule of shows, and in addition to a variety of arts and music programming including art classes, community events, concerts, and more.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.