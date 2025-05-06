Charles Edward Burgess, age 75 of Pulaski, died early Monday morning, April 28, 2025 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was born on March 17, 1950, and was the son of the late Mary Myrtle Farmer Burgess and the late Edward Frankilin Burgess. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a retired employee of the Radiology Department of the Radford Army Ammunion Plant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother; Eunice Burgess: and three brothers; Ricky Burgess and John “Johnny” Burgess., and David Burgess.

He is survived by two sons: Scott Burgess and Christopher Burgess, both of Pulaski: two daughters; Brandi (Brandon) Flinchum and Ashley Burgess, both of Pulaski: a brother; Curtis (Debbie) Burgess of Saltville: sister; Ann Boardwine of Saltville. Also survived by two grandchildren: Katie Flinchum and Tyna Flinchum both of Wytheville, and one great-grandson: Owen Flinchum.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 9, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Derick Burton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Flowers will be appreciated, but for those who wish, they may make memorial contributions in his memory by assisting the family in his final expenses.

