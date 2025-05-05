Charlie Lake “Lakie” Linkous, Jr.

July 11, 1943

May 4, 2025

Charlie Lake Linkous, Jr. “Lakie”, 81, of Fairlawn, passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie L. Linkous, Sr. and Mary Louise Linkous; his sister, Mary Dean Rigney; and his wife’s parents, Harless and Pearl Sowers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Sowers Linkous; daughter and son-in-law, Donna Coburn (John); sons and daughters-in-law, Craig Linkous (Donna) and Kevin Linkous (Yvonne); grandchildren and their spouses, Cayla (Drew), Amanda (Ethan), Matthew and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Julia and Claire; adopted sibling, Karen; and many other relatives and special friends.

Lakie enjoyed farming, riding his tractor, and hanging out with his friends at the Midway Grocery Store. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Worles officiating. Burial will follow in Hickman Cemetery in Pulaski County.

The Linkous family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com