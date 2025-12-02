Chester Glenn Boitnott Robbins, age 84 of Pulaski, died Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at Good Samaritan Hospice Home in Roanoke. He was born on January 9, 1941 and was the son of the late Virginia Robbins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Eunice Semones Robbins, his brothers, Robert Robbins, and Troy Robbins.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Robbins Martignoni and her husband Charlie, both of Pulaski: his grandchildren; Orion Shumaker and his wife Haley of Snowville, Marius Shumaker of Dublin, Antonio Martignoni of Pulaski: great-grandchildren; Elenore Shumaker and Everlly Shumaker.

At the present, there will be no service.

