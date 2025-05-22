Citizens voice concern about water rates and land deal with SHAH Development

William Paine/Patriot Publishing

These men rescued a woman from a fire on the top floor of an apartment building in Pulaski on April 30, 2025. Several dogs and a snake were also brought to safety. From left: Peyton Hollins, Zach Comacho and Lieutenant John Hall

Tensions ran high at Tuesday’s meeting of the Pulaski Town Council, as citizens came to voice their concerns about higher water rates and the transfer of 177 acres to SHAH Development. The Public Hearing set to discuss next year’s budget drew sufficient interest to fill every seat in council chambers.

Before the citizenry made their voices heard, town council gave certificates of appreciation to three firefighters for their lifesaving efforts at an apartment fire occurring on April 30, 2025. Lieutenant John Hall and Zach Camacho of the Pulaski Fire Department and Payton Hollins of the Pulaski County Fire and Rescue were all honored for their lifesaving efforts on that day.

Immediately before the public hearing, Town Manager Todd Day gave an update on planned upgrades for the town’s water plant and sewer system.

According to Day, a complete renovation of the town’s water plant and its raw water feeder pipes is long overdue with further inaction potentially leading to a catastrophic failure. Day went on to describe needed repairs to a sewer line with “holes you can put your hand through.”

There is currently $10,774,594 in the Town’s General Fund and the budget is balanced, but a complete renovation of the water treatment system is estimated to cost $25 million, which will result in a 25 percent increase in water rates over the next three years. Repairs to the sewer system will cost an additional $4 million in capital expenditures.

The impending rate increases motivated several citizens to express their concerns to council.

“I’m here tonight to kindly represent 99 percent of you,” said Burman G. Grantham, as he turned to the standing room only crowd. “But if you want to fix it, you can but it’s going to be painful for every one of you all,” he said pointing to council members. “These rate increases are astronomical. We can’t stand it.” Grantham then suggested that Town leaders, “organize and let the county take you in. Do not back away from it. Let the county take you in and have one government … let them annex us so people can pay their water bills.”

Some clapped after Grantham finished his thoughts and Marc LeBlanc approached the podium.

“We’re being told to trust you, everything is okay,” stated LeBlanc. “No. The way I figure it, I am paying the town $76.88 every month before one drop of water leaves my faucet. That’s totally unacceptable. That’s ludicrous and there are people on fixed incomes that are going to be facing that same reality.”

LeBlanc went on to ask if the water bill would go back to previous levels after the three consecutive years of increased rates. “What’s going to happen? We don’t know …We’re your neighbors. We’re taxpayers and we’re stretched real thin. Please don’t stretch us any thinner.”

This last statement elicited more applause.

Fred Southard of Northwood Drive spoke about inconsistencies in his water and sewer bills.

“I could have a high water bill this month,” said Southard. “Next month, with no repairs, it’s down again. How does that happen? …Whatever you put out there, we’re expected to pay.

“I’ve lived in this town for 25 years and it seems like every year, that everything just keeps going up,” said Ricky Flinchum when he came to the podium. “I’m on a fixed income. This town is poor. People that live here don’t have a lot of money. People that do have a lot of money don’t live here. … You can’t drink the water in this town. Every morning, I get up to take a shower and it smells like raw sewage … I just think the town could do a whole lot better than what it does.”

“We’ve had three water bills for 25 years,” said Lisa Wade, as she addressed council. “Two of those water bills are $400 a month. So, when you are proposing a 75 percent increase over a three-year period, that’s going to hurt. I pay double taxes, never been late. Look it up! This is just unacceptable. Everybody knows we need a new plant … My dogs won’t even drink the water. If they won’t drink the water, something’s wrong. … Just do better. I don’t know how long I can afford Pulaski or how long anyone else can afford Pulaski.”

“I have lived most of my life here and I have been looking to move,” said Stella Barron. “I want you all to know that you’ve mis-managed the whole town. Main Street looks like a slum … and I hate it for all of you and everyone who lives here. I was born here, but I’m not staying as long as I can get out and I feel sorry for the rest of them.”

Following the public hearing, town council unanimously voted to express support for Vegg, Inc. and to act as the applicant for an Industrial Revitalization Fund Grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Before voting on the Ordinance Authorizing Sale of Town Property to SHAH Development, Manager Day gave a brief history of the 177-acre property that was acquired by the town for $1.4 million. A contract transferring the property to SHAH Development involves granting SHAH ownership of the property at no cost, so long as SHAH Development meets benchmarks set to take place in six phases.

SHAH Development has also offered to give the Town a building and adjoining property that is currently used to house the Fire Department’s ladder truck. The estimated value of this property is $246,000.

If all goes to plan, SHAH Development will build 187 single family dwellings and 102 town houses on site. Nearly 19 acres will be reserved for commercial development with 72 of open space.

“The building inspection will all be done by SHAH,” said Day. “Each one of those inspections for those homes is a $1,700 value. So, that has a return of $478,000.”

Day was interrupted by members of the public in a couple of instances.

“Why give it to SHAH,” someone in the crowd inquired.

“We’re not building the roads,” Day responded. “We’re not putting in the infrastructure. We’re not putting in the waterline. We’re not putting in the sewer line. We’re not building the sidewalk. We’re not putting in the electrical system. One hundred percent of that will be done by SHAH.”

“When you say we’re giving away the property, I understand that,” Day continued. “However, the return on investment for our constituents in town absolutely has a positive payoff. Plus, the fire department trade off.”

“Y’all keep putting it on people who live here,” said someone from the back of the room. “Yall may be gone in a couple of years. The rest of us are stuck here!”

Amidst the continued clamor, Councilman Jeremy Clark made a motion to adopt the ordinance transferring ownership of the property to SHAH Development. The vote then proceeded with councilmen Clark, Sunshine Cope and Brooks Dawson voting “yes.”

However, before the vote could continue, Everett Shockley took the podium, which brought the vote to a halt.

In his remarks, Shockley referred to the importance of transparency and insisted the contract transferring land from the Town to the SHAH Development be posted online and not exclusively at the Town Manager’s office. Shockley also made repeated references to the idea that the Town was trading $1.4 million worth of property for the $265,000 property included in the SHAH deal. Shockley referred to the land transfer deal as a gamble and warned the council to prepare for the possibility of failure if SHAH Development did not fulfill their end of the contract.

After Shockley had his say, the council took a second vote on the land transfer to SHAH. All council members voted in favor of the transfer except for Tyler Clontz, who abstained and Steve Erickson, who voted “no.”

Council then voted to allow Town Manager Day to auction off unused town vehicles including an outdated fire engine.

Grantham again took the podium for the public comment portion of the meeting saying that, “We’re going to get hosed on this deal and I hope everybody on council remembers that,” before again calling for the county to annex the town.

“You should call and ask if anything is going on” said Vice Mayor Dawson during the council comment portion of the meeting. “That’s what the town is here for … We expect that. The Town is available every day of the week, not just tonight.”

“I too, have questions about the SHAH property,” said Councilman Erickson. “I know what we’re going to get in the long run. I know in four to 10 years it’s going to be a great deal, but it does hurt now when we come to y’all and have to raise rates for other things. It sucks and it’s not fun being up here … So, we done kicked cans and kicked cans and kicked cans and here we are in a room with pissed off people.”

“When I first walked into the filtration plant right after I was elected, not only was I appalled, I was angered at what I saw,” said councilman Joel Burchett Sr. “That’s how bad it is, but it has to be done. I don’t like it either … I know what it’s like to live on a fixed income. I don’t want to pay more for water, but we’re in a mess and I don’t see another way to get it done … I do appreciate you all coming because apathy will kill a town. It makes me proud to see people here, whether we agree or disagree.”

“One of the reasons I ran for mayor is that I was tired of people talking bad about our town,” said Mayor Collins. “Our town is full of wonderful people that are good people … So, if you have problems, come to my store. I may be busy right then but I will do what I can.”

Normally, comments made by members of council would mark the conclusion of the meeting, but instead of adjourning, members of the audience continued addressing members of council and the Town Manager from their seats.

This back and forth between town leaders and those still remaining at Tuesday’s meeting continued for an additional 30 minutes with attendees expressing concerns about transparency, the potential for SHAH Development to renege on the deal and the idea that very few people were aware that the Town Council had plans to transfer the land.

“The vote has happened the project is going forward,” said Kevin Hill amidst the ongoing chatter. “We just need to make sure the aesthetics of it work, the roads work, the stoplights work, the retaining ponds work … doggone it, it’s going to affect this town for the next 60, 70, 80, 90 years so let’s just make sure it’s done well. “

After again thanking the citizenry for coming to make their voices heard, Mayor Collins adjourned the meeting a few minutes before 9 pm.