Clarence “Ricky” Wayne Burton, age 67 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, June 28, 2025 at his home. Born May 20, 1958 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Clarence “Nooke” Draper Burton & Threcia “Dot” Stoots Matney. He was also preceded in death by his brother Joseph “Joey” Burton and stepfather Andy Matney.

Ricky is survived by his

Children – Dustin “Dusty” (Lynn) Burton – Dublin, Jessica Whitaker – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Ashlyn Albert, Hannah Bessler

Sister – Sherry (Jimmy) Moore – Pulaski

Niece – Shannon Peake

Nephews – Cody Burton, Hunter Burton

Many great nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at the Goshen Cemetery (Little Creek).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Ricky’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.