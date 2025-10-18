Claris Dawn Edwards Gallimore, age 84 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 17, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born May 16, 1941 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Simon & Arminta Ruth Cook Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband Walter Carner Gallimore (2002), beloved daughter and son-in-law Tammy (Eddie) Jackson; brothers Simon Edwards, Jr., Kenneth Edwards; sister, Adelphia Tootsie Anderson, Nellie Morris; son-in-law Steve “Shorty” Justus and beloved daughter-in-law Donna Gallimore.

She will be missed by her

Children – Perry Gallimore – Draper, Steve (Lisa) Gallimore – Pulaski, Trena Justus – Pulaski, Jessica (Randy) Webb – Dublin

Grandchildren – Josh (Meredith) Gallimore, Travis (Melinda) Gallimore, Crystal (James) Day, Bradley (Tiffany) Gallimore, Dwight Gallimore, Meaghan Payne, Johnny (Joey) Payne

Great Grandchildren – Austin (Chloe), Ethan (Abigail), Connor, Zachary, Christopher(Bethany), Trevor, Jillian, Chance, Blake, Luke, Adiauana, Halainie, Abel, Trinity, Noah, Jaden. Lizzy,(Clay) and Emily (Jacob)

Great Great Grandchild – Miller Marie Gallimore

Brother – Dallas Edwards – NC

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Billy Akers officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring U.M.C Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM Monday evening at the Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook for Claris, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.