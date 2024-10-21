Clarity Hosts Fundraiser to Support Asheville’s Katie Button Restaurants After Hurricane Helene Devastation

Vienna, VA – In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the Asheville community is facing severe hardships due to widespread water shortages, which have brought local restaurants to a standstill. Katie Button Restaurants, a cherished independent business, has been at the forefront of relief efforts through World Central Kitchen. However, with their own operations halted for weeks, the restaurant and its 130 hourly employees, along with salaried staff, are in need of financial support to weather this crisis.

In response, Clarity Restaurant will be hosting a special cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception on Tuesday, October 29th, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, to raise funds for Katie Button Restaurants and their employees. All proceeds from the event will be donated directly to help the staff recover and rebuild in the wake of the hurricane’s destruction.

“We’re incredibly moved by the resilience of Katie Button and her team, but now they need our support,” said Tracy O’Grady, Executive Chef at Clarity. “This is more than just an event; it’s a chance for our community to come together and stand in solidarity with our friends in Asheville who have always been there to help others.”

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 29th

Tuesday, October 29th Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Location: Clarity, 442 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180

Clarity, 442 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180 Participating Chefs: Patrick & Julie Bazin, Kate Jansen, Oksana Chepoy, and Tracy O’Grady.

To attend, guests are asked to bring a check for a minimum donation of $100 made out to Katie Button Restaurants. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the restaurant to help support their staff through this challenging time.

Guests will enjoy a variety of light hors d’oeuvres and cocktails crafted by Clarity’s team and renowned local chefs Patrick & Julie Basin, Kate Jasen, Oksana Chepoy, and Tracy O’Grady. The chefs are coming together to lend their skills and show their support for a fellow restaurateur in need.

Reservations are not required, though RSVPs are appreciated to help Clarity prepare for the number of guests attending.

Hurricane Helene’s Impact on Katie Button Restaurants:

Hurricane Helene has caused extensive damage to Asheville’s water infrastructure, resulting in a complete halt of commercial operations for restaurants like Katie Button’s Cúrate and La Bodega by Cúrate. The restaurant’s leadership has been deeply involved in relief efforts, but they now face several more weeks without water—rendering them unable to serve guests or generate income.

Katie Button Restaurants is renowned for its partnership with World Central Kitchen in disaster relief efforts. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, their resources have been stretched thin as they help others while grappling with the immediate need to support their own staff.

About Clarity:

Clarity, located in Vienna, VA, is an acclaimed dining establishment known for its chef-driven, seasonal menu and warm hospitality. Led by a passionate team of culinary professionals, Clarity believes in the power of food to bring people together, especially in times of need. Clarity is proud to rally behind Katie Button Restaurants, helping their fellow culinary community recover from this disaster.

For more information about the event or to RSVP, please contact Clarity at 703-539-8400 or managers@clarityvienna.com. Additional details will be shared as contributions from food and beverage distributors are confirmed.