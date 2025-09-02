Claytor Lake draw down set for Nov. 8

Appalachian Power has scheduled a 2025 drawdown of Claytor Lake for Saturday, November 8, through Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The lake level will be lowered by 5 feet from full pond to a target elevation of 1841 feet.

Refilling is expected to begin the evening of Sunday, November 16, with a return to normal levels by Friday, November 21, 2025 (depending on inflow).

This is an important opportunity for shoreline and dock maintenance, but please remember:

– Permits are required for many shoreline and dock projects. Examples include new shoreline stabilization projects, dock modifications or expansions, and vegetation removal within the project boundary. If you are planning any work, we strongly encourage you to submit your permits NOW in hopes that they can be processed in time.

– The drawdown is only nine days (including two weekends), so plan ahead for your work to be completed during that window.

Additionally, FOCL would like to remind all lake residents to assist in the mussel salvage effort during the drawdown. If you encounter mussels on your property or shoreline, please gently toss them back into the water so they can survive and continue supporting the lake’s ecosystem. Afterward, FOCL will be collecting data on drawdown usage and mussel salvage numbers, as it is crucial to their continuation.

More information to come.

Thank you for helping us keep Claytor Lake healthy, safe, and beautiful!