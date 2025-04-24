Claytor Lake Drawdown and Mussel Salvage Proposed for November 2025

FOCL Submits Draft Plan to Appalachian Power for Review

Claytor Lake may soon undergo a scheduled drawdown this November to support shoreline cleanup and maintenance efforts. Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) has submitted a draft proposal to Appalachian Power Company for a 5-foot drawdown to begin on Wednesday afternoon, November 5, with the lake reaching its target level by Saturday morning, November 8 at 9:00 a.m. The drawdown is proposed to last through Sunday, November 16 at 10:00 p.m., when refilling would begin.

The proposal is currently under review by Appalachian and several other agencies and organizations. Upon completion of this review, Appalachian will submit a final version to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for approval. If the plan is approved, property owners around the lake will be notified at least 45 days in advance of the drawdown.

FOCL and Appalachian Power are encouraging lakefront property owners to begin planning any shoreline work that may require permitting, such as new stabilization, dock modifications or expansions, or vegetation removal. Permit applications and Appalachian’s Shoreline Management Plan regulations can be accessed at claytorhydro.com. A survey conducted by a licensed Virginia surveyor is also required as part of the application process. For more information, contact Lisa Hammock at lhammock@aep.com or 540-489-2556.

As part of ongoing environmental stewardship, mitigation efforts for the drawdown will include a mussel salvage initiative to protect the lake’s aquatic life. During the drawdown, lake residents are encouraged to gently relocate stranded mussels into deeper water. In addition, a volunteer mussel salvage event is planned for Saturday, November 8, where teams will be deployed to key areas around the lake to assist with mussel rescue.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the mussel salvage event or looking for more information can contact FOCL at info@focl.org.