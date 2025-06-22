Claytor Lake, Smith Mountain Lake photos win Radford Photo Club contest

From Joyce Crowder

Joyce Crowder of Dublin won the Radford Photo Club’s Appalachia/Southwest Virginia theme photo contest at the June meeting with a photo taken at Claytor Lake, a site she photographs year-round in all types of weather. The photo has been donated to the Glencoe Museum for the Mary Draper Ingles fundraiser, where it will be sold in a silent auction.

 

Shane Gilbert of Pulaski won the open theme contest at the June meeting with a photo taken on Smith Mountain Lake while he enjoyed the quiet of the middle of the night. More of Gilbert’s diverse, stunning photos are posted at https://flickr.com/photos/197143270@N03

 

The Radford Photo Club’s next meeting will be a picnic at Bisset Park on July 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. Contact Crowder at joycecrowder2@icloud.com to volunteer to bring food for the potluck.

 

The Radford Photo Club page is at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2056616214622152. The library address is https://www.loc8nearme.com/virginia/radford/radford- public-library/8303150/

6027 PHOTO ShaneGilbert2 scaled
From Shane Gilbert