Coach Embert “Buddy” Farris, age 82, of Dublin, VA, was called Home to rest and worship in the presence of Jesus on March 25, 2026, passing through peacefully in his family home surrounded by the love of his family.

Born on November 18, 1943, in Pulaski, VA, to Embert and Myrtle Farris, Buddy’s life was a living testament to his deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. A devoted member of Community Christian Church, Buddy walked through life with the humility of a true disciple, always putting others before himself and offering a servant’s heart to everyone he met. For over 30 years, Buddy served as a well-known PE teacher and basketball coach, viewing the gym and the classroom as his mission field. He didn’t just teach his students how to win games; he taught them how to live with integrity, kindness, and grace. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he steered toward character and faith in Jesus.

Buddy’s greatest earthly joy was his family, whom he led with the same Christ-like love he showed his community. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Harriet Farris; his sons, David (Mandy) Farris and Daniel (Karie) Farris; and his precious grandchildren: Jeremiah, Thomas, Adelyn, Landen, Caroline, Kallie, Layla, and Emmie Farris. He also leaves behind his sister, Shirley Neal. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dreama Farris (Jon Ed) Dalton.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Pulaski County High School gymnasium on Wednesday, April 1. The family will begin receiving friends at 4:00 PM, with the celebration starting at 5:00 PM. We invite everyone whose lives have been touched by the life of “Coach Farris” (our husband, father, ‘Pop’) to join us in honoring his well-lived service to the Lord.

The family will have a private burial service at a later time/day.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700