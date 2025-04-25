Cody Ryan Phillips lost his battle with addiction on April 24, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bobby and Jewell Phillips, and Harry and Ann Morehead.

He leaves behind his daughter Emma Repass, parents Tommy and Lisa Phillips, brother Zach Phillips (Casey), sister Caitlin Vaught (Jason). Nephews and nieces Carson, Brantley, Waylon, Cami, Harper and Ivan along with his canine buddy Maxie.

A celebration of his life will take place on Tuesday afternoon, April 29, 2025, at Norris Funeral Chapel, Pulaski Chapel at two o’clock. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.norrisfuneral.com