Collen Byrd Riggs, 94, of Roanoke and formerly of Pulaski, entered into the presence of her Lord on Friday, April 5, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laurin and Faye Byrd and brother, Bobby Byrd.

She was a member of Clearbrook Baptist Church and a dedicated pastor’s wife for 42 years. She was an encourager in her walk with Christ and a Godly example in exemplifying her strong faith.

Surviving is her husband of 79 years, the Rev. John Riggs; three daughters, Vicki Adams (Frank Gordon), Nancy Ondich (Wayne), and JoAnna White (Mark); grandchildren, Jamie Nichols, Laurin Young (Steve), Rodney Richard, Abby Rock (Darren), and Brittany Cooper (Chris); 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Beth Byrd; and one nephew, Anthony Byrd.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Oakey’s Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Ratliff officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 2:00 p.m. service time at Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clearbrook Baptist

Church, 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, VA 24014.