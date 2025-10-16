Commissioner of the Revenue Appointed Chairperson of Regional Association

Pulaski County Commissioner of the Revenue, Kimberly Matthews, was elected on October 10, 2025, as the new Chairperson of the Southwest Commissioners of the Revenue Association.

In this leadership role, Commissioner Matthews will work to foster collaboration and a shared understanding of the diverse roles and responsibilities Commissioners of the Revenue have in administering Virginia’s tax laws throughout the Southwest Virginia district. She will also help facilitate thoughtful recommendations to the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia, advocating for changes in tax law that serve the best interests of taxpayers, localities, and the Commonwealth.

Congratulations to Commissioner Matthews for her dedicated and distinguished representation of Southwest Virginia.