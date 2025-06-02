Community Foundation of the NRV seeks grant proposals from non-profits, public schools

Blacksburg – The Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) is accepting applications for its two annual grant programs. The CFNRV’s Responsive Grant program offers operational support to charitable organizations and its Education Grant program supports public schools. The online application for each program is now open. Applications are due Friday, July 18 at 5 p.m. The Responsive Grant Program provides up to $4,000 in operational support to organizations classified as 501(c)(3) and serving the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Wythe, and/or the City of Radford. Units of local government, such as a library, are also eligible to apply. In 2024, this program awarded $220,200 in grants to 69 nonprofits that focus their work on a variety of areas, including poverty, environmental conservation, health, education, and the arts. In addition to the Responsive Grant Program, the CFNRV also offers the Education Grant Program that will award up to $1,500 to public schools in the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Wythe, and/or the City of Radford. The CFNRV manages several endowments that award grants for classroom enhancements, to support school clubs and extracurricular activities, and to provide for basic student needs such as clothing and school supplies. To make the application process easy, the CFNRV has created a single online application that teachers, guidance counselors, and other school personnel can complete to be considered for a grant from these various sources. “These grant programs capture the range of needs we see from New River Valley nonprofits and public school partners, along with the broad interests of the donors who make these awards possible,” explains Jessica Wirgau, the CFNRV’s CEO. “The Responsive Grant Program gives area nonprofits the flexibility to direct grant money where it is needed most, while the Education Grant Program expands upon public funding to support a variety of student and school needs. We’re excited to offer these grant opportunities and look forward to reading about the great work our applicants do for the community.” More information about these grant programs and a link to complete the application can be found at cfnrv.org/grants. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 18 at 5 p.m. Questions about the grant application can be directed to the CFNRV’s team at cfnrv@cfnrv.org and 540-381-8999.