Community Foundation’s scholarship application now open

Blacksburg, Virginia; October 27, 2025: The Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s (CFNRV) online scholarship application is now open. In 2026, through the generosity of many donors, the CFNRV will give out more than $150,000 in scholarships to New River Valley (NRV) students. The scholarship application is open to graduating high school seniors and currently enrolled college students pursuing an education at a 2- or 4-year college or university, trade, or technical school. Older adults returning to school are also welcome to apply.

Since issuing its first scholarship in 2002, the CFNRV has awarded $1.43 million to more than 1,100 students. Now, the CFNRV has nearly 60 different scholarship funds, each established by donors who wish to help others in our community further their education. Many funds were established in memory of loved ones with the goal of supporting NRV students for generations to come.

Jessica Wirgau, the CFNRV’s chief executive officer, is amazed at the growth of the CFNRV’s scholarship program and the talented students that apply. “Through the generosity of our donors, we are able to support more and more students, each with a compelling personal story and inspiring goals for their future,” said Wirgau. “Every year we look forward to learning about the applicants, their accomplishments, and their ambitions, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to support them.”

Interested applicants submit a single application and indicate the specific scholarships for which they would like to be considered. Most of the scholarship funds benefit students living in and/or going to school in the Virginia counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski as well as the city of Radford.

There are also some scholarships available for students elsewhere in southwest Virginia, including but not limited to those from Grayson and Tazewell counties, the city of Galax, and the town of Richlands. Eligibility requirements and evaluation criteria for each scholarship can be found at cfnrv.org/scholarships. Those with financial need are especially encouraged to apply.

Applicants are required to submit a personal essay, their academic transcript, and two letters of recommendation. They must also complete and upload the Student Financial Statement Form. Some scholarship funds also require additional essays for students to be considered. If a student receives a scholarship, the awarded funds will be applied to the 2026-2027 school year.

All applications must be submitted through the online system by Friday, January 23, 2026 at 5 p.m. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted. Students interested in applying can learn more at cfnrv.org/scholarships. If you are interested in setting up a scholarship fund, please reach out to Jessica Wirgau at jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org or 540-381-8999.