Community Health Center of the New River Valley Earns Top Ten percent in US distinction for Third Consecutive Year

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Community Health Center of the New River Valley (CHCNRV) has been recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) with five national awards for excellence in quality, technology, and value-based care. These distinctions place CHCNRV among the top-performing health centers in the nation, underscoring the organization’s commitment to delivering exceptional care to the New River Valley.

CHCNRV received the Health Center Quality Leader – Gold Badge Award for ranking among the top 10 percent of health centers nationwide—one of only three recipients in Virginia. This marks the third consecutive year the organization has achieved this elite distinction, reflecting its ongoing leadership in patient outcomes and clinical quality.

In addition, CHCNRV earned two National Quality Leader Badges: one in Heart Health and one in Cancer Screening. CHCNRV is the only health center in Virginia to receive the Cancer Screening Badge. These awards highlight the center’s success in improving outcomes in critical areas of preventive care and chronic disease management.

CHCNRV also received the Advancing Health IT for Quality Badge, recognizing the organization’s effective use of data and technology to enhance patient care, and the High-Value Care Badge, awarded to only two health centers in Virginia, which demonstrates CHCNRV’s commitment to achieving excellent patient outcomes while maintaining cost efficiency.

“These awards are a reflection of the dedication and expertise of our entire staff,” said Michelle Brauns, MS, APR, Chief Executive Officer of CHCNRV. “We are proud to be recognized not only for the quality of our clinical care but also for our commitment to innovation, preventive health, and high-value services that improve the lives of our patients and community.”

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides affordable, high-quality family medical, dental, behavioral, and preventive health care services to people of all ages, regardless of ability to pay. With locations in Christiansburg, Dublin, Pearisburg, and Pulaski County High School, CHCNRV remains dedicated to advancing health and wellness for all residents of the region. For more information about the Community Health Center’s services and programs, visit www.chcnrv.org or call 540-381-0820.