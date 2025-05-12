Community invited to participate in Visioning Tour

Help shape the future of Town of Pulaski

Pulaski on Main, in partnership with Virginia Main Street and Friends of Southwest Virginia, invite residents, business owners, and stakeholders to lace up their walking shoes and take part in a Community Walking Visioning Tour, June 9, 2025, from 6:00-7:30 pm, beginning at Broussard’s General Store.

The tour will give participants an opportunity to share their ideas for vacant and underutilized properties and envision a future for the Town of Pulaski that reflects the community’s values, needs, and aspirations.

“We want to hear directly from the people who live, work, and visit downtown,” said Samantha Broussard, President, Pulaski on Main. “This is an opportunity for the community to dream big with us, and share their ideas and vision for our Town.”

Shannon Ainsley, Economic Developer for the Town of Pulaski, shared, “This is an exciting opportunity for Pulaski on Main and our entire community. The Town of Pulaski looks forward to working with Pulaski on Main, our citizens, and local leadership to reimagine these historic buildings with modern uses that serve today’s citizens, draw people back to Main Street, and reconnect them with the broader community.”

This event is a key component to the Downtown Inventory + Real Estate Redevelopment

Strategy project with nationally recognized consultant, Place + Main Advisors. This project is a comprehensive effort to revitalize downtown areas across ten Virginia Main Street communities, including Town of Pulaski, aiming to identify development opportunities, analyze market conditions, and attract investment by creating a data-driven redevelopment strategy. The project was made possible through the support of the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with Friends of Southwest Virginia, Virginia Main Street, and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Pulaski on Main invites you to join them for Music and Merchants, May 17th, 4-9:00 pm at the corner of Jefferson and Main Street. For more information on Pulaski on Main and their programs, visit www.pulaskionmain.org or follow them on Facebook.