Community Support Requested for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The Pulaski County 9-1-1 Communications Center will celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 12–18, 2026. This week is dedicated to recognizing the hardworking men and women who serve as the first, first responders — the voices behind every 9-1-1 call.

Our telecommunicators work around the clock answering emergency calls, dispatching law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel, and providing critical assistance to callers during some of the most stressful moments of their lives. Their professionalism, dedication, and compassion help keep our community safe every day.

The Pulaski County 9-1-1 Communications Center is seeking support from local businesses and community members to help recognize our telecommunicators during this special week. Donations of food, gift cards, snacks, small gifts, or other tokens of appreciation are greatly appreciated and will go directly toward celebrating our staff.

If your business or organization would like to support this effort, please contact the Pulaski County 9-1-1 Communications Center at 540-994-5340 or send donations to:

Pulaski County 9-1-1 Communications Center

802 E Main Street

Pulaski, VA 24301

Your support helps show appreciation for the dedicated professionals who answer the call when our community needs help the most.

Best Regards,

Jessica Haga

9-1-1 Operations Manager

Pulaski County Joint 911-

Communications Center