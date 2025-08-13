Construction underway at Pulaski County Sportsplex

DUBLIN, Va. — Renovations are underway at what will become one of the largest and most versatile indoor sports and event complexes in Virginia and the future hub for recreation, athletics, and entertainment in Pulaski County.

“This project represents a transformational investment by the Board of Supervisors in the health, recreation, and economic future of our county,” said Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County administrator. “We are excited to see construction beginning and look forward to what this facility will mean for Pulaski County families, athletes, businesses, and the visitors it will bring from around the country.”

Built to meet the needs of both Pulaski County citizens and visitors, the Sportsplex will house youth sports, adult leagues, competitive tournaments, and a range of community and professional events throughout the year.

Located at 3994 Pepperell Way, the new 165,000-square-foot Sportsplex will offer high-quality multisport indoor courts, indoor turf fields, cardio and strength rooms, a golf institute, a

6,300-square-foot indoor playground, a full-service restaurant with catering, a one-fifth mile walking track, and much more.

“This is more than just a building,” said Shay Dunnigan, director of Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “It’s a hub for connection, competition, and community. We are committed to creating a space that serves all ages and interests year-round.”

The Sportsplex will be managed by both Parks and Recreation and Sports and Entertainment with Parks and Recreation managing all community wellness initiatives at the facility, including recreational sports and programming, and Sports and Entertainment overseeing large-scale athletic tournaments and revenue-generating events to help cover the cost of operating the facility. Construction is expected to conclude in late summer or early fall 2026, with the building opening to the public shortly afterward.

“The dual-purpose approach that the county is taking with this building is a win-win for everyone”, said Tim Miller, executive director of Pulaski County Sports and Entertainment. “The

local community gets a world-class facility that might otherwise not be possible, and the region gets a state-of-the-art facility that can host major tournaments and events, while also contributing to the local economy.”

Pulaski County procured ZMM Architects and Engineers to serve as the project’s architectural and engineering firm. Over the past eight months, ZMM worked closely with county leaders to develop the renovation project and bring the vision of the Sportsplex to life through thoughtful design, planning, and collaboration.

The lowest of nine competitive bids came in under $13.5 million. The county let the contract with R.L. Price, and subsequently signed a value-engineered change-order lowering the cost by

$1.3 million for an adjusted construction renovation cost of $12.2 million. The county sold

$10.75 million in bonds on the open market. Additionally, the Board of Supervisors planned this project for numerous years and successfully saved and assigned $2.289 million for a total of

$13.039 million in funds available for this project and purpose.

For questions about local Sportsplex initiatives and other general inquiries, please contact Pulaski County Parks and Recreation by calling (540) 994-2587 or emailing sdunnigan@pulaskicounty.org .

For questions about nonlocal Sportsplex initiatives, contact the Pulaski County Sports and Entertainment Authority by calling (540) 994-2526 or emailing tmiller@pulaskicounty.org .

About Pulaski County Parks & Recreation:

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation enhances the community’s quality of life by providing safe, accessible, and inclusive parks, facilities, programs, clubs, and special events for all ages. The department manages parks, trails, and facilities, offering year-round activities that promote active lifestyles and community engagement. From youth sports and adult leagues to festivals, programs, and classes, Parks and Recreation is committed to creating opportunities that bring people together and strengthen our community.

About the Sports & Entertainment Authority:

The Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment Authority was created in 2024 in order to oversee a growing list of facilities, including Calfee Park, the Pulaski County Motorsports Park, and the new Sportsplex, and to establish the county as a premier destination for sports and entertainment, where world-class facilities, outdoor recreation and adventure, and rich history combine to help create memorable experiences that drive economic growth.