It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our mother, Cora Frances Morris, of Salem, VA, who passed away peacefully at the age of 82 at Lewis Gale Hospital, Salem, VA. Born June 26, 1942, in Missouri, Fran was a loving and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She leaves us to join her husband, Philipp Wayne Morris, son, Gary Wayne Morris, parents, James and Grace Wright, and many other loved ones in their eternal Heavenly home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Mom was a true example of a lady and Christian woman living out her faith with unwavering devotion. She is survived by her daughters: Tina Morris, Salem VA, and Melissa Morris (Robert Riffle II). She is also remembered by her grandchildren: Mark Hardin (Ashley), Kirsten Hardin (Blake), Bradley Woodfin (Marlowe), Samantha Camacho (Tony), thirteen great-grands, sister: Jenny Perry, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation to celebrate her life will be held at Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel, Friday, May 23, 2025, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon, with a procession to follow for a 1:00 PM Graveside Service at Highland Memory Gardens located at 5555 Lee Highway in Dublin with Pastor Jeff Martin officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel is serving the family and managing the services.