Cornett defeats Tolbert for nomination in 46th House District

Tuesday was primary day in Virginia.

Close to home, in the Republican primary in the 46th House District Mitchell Cornett will be the GOP candidate in November.

Cornett defeated his opponent Adam Tolbert, 1,609 to 1344 votes.

Cornett will run in November against Democrat Jamie Hendry who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

The 46th House District includes about 7,700 registered voters in the northwest portion of Pulaski County along with Wythe, Grayson and Smyth counties.

In the Democratic Party’s primaries for Lt. Governor and Attorney General, Ghazala Hashmi holds a slim lead over Levar Stoney and Aaron Rouse for the Lt. Governor nomination. The winner will oppose Republican John Reid in November. Reid was unopposed for the GOP’s nomination.

And for Attorney General, Jay Jones holds the lead over Shannon Taylor in the race to be the Democrats’ nominee for AG.

The winner will face incumbent Republican Jason Miyares in November.

The nominees for governor are set in both parties with current incumbent Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears being the Republicans’ pick, while the Democrats have selected Abigail Spanberger as their standard bearer.