Cornett issues statement on primary victory

Wednesday night, Republican Grayson County Supervisor Mitchell Cornett won a decisive primary victory to represent the 46th House of Delegates District in the Virginia General Assembly.

Mitchell Cornett made the following statement:

“I am both humbled and grateful for the support that I received throughout the district by the voters who participated in today’s primary election. I especially want to thank Adam Tolbert, who ran a great race that focused on the issues that affect our region — this race was based on ideas and issues that prove once again that our conservative ideals matter most to the future success of Southwest Virginia. I look forward to working with both him and other leaders in our region to make sure that Southwest Virginia comes first, and that our future destiny, and that of our children, will be determined by its citizens, and not by the Democrats in Richmond that want to dictate to us on how we should live our lives. I promise you that I will be a strong and unwavering force for each one of us when I am elected this November to serve in this seat — a seat that belongs not to me, but rather belongs to the citizens of the 46th House District. I especially want to thank Del. Will Morefield, Sen. Bill Stanley, and Richard Crouse as well as all of those in this community who urged me to run and those who worked so hard on this campaign. I would also like to thank the local party leaders and elected officials who have supported me so strongly. I am forever grateful for your efforts that have made this election victory possible. I look forward to all of us working together to ensure that Southwest Virginia continues to be the greatest part of our state in which to live, work and raise a family. God Bless you all, God Bless Virginia, and God Bless America.”