Cougar baseball drops two in row

Staff Report

The Pulaski County Cougar baseball team stands at 8-5 on the season after two losses to Salem, 9-6 and Cave Spring, 7-2.

The Spartans jumped on Pulaski County starter Andrew Newberry in the first with three runs (only one earned).

The Cougars responded in the top of the second with four runs of their own.

With one out, A Whitlock walked and advanced on a single by Souder. Boone Blevins grounded out advancing the runners. Zach Dalton then ground out to score Whitlock. Then Cougar Chase Lawrence blasted a home run to center scoring three runs to give Pulaski County the lead, 4-3.

Brogan Epperly came on to pitch for the Cougars and got a rude welcome from the Spartans who scored six runs in the inning (only three were earned).

Pulaski County scored two runs in the top of the fifth, but the rally fell short for the final 9-6 score.

Against Cave Spring, the Knights broke open a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs to put the game away early.

The Cougars will try to get back to their winning ways on Friday when they host the Blacksburg Bruins. Game time is 5 p.m.