Cougar baseball falls to Floyd, 12-5

Pulaski County’s varsity baseball took it on the chin Tuesday in Floyd, falling to the Buffaloes 12-5.

Floyd pounded out 13 hits in the game to just six for the visiting Cougars.

Jude Garrett led the way for Pulaski County with three hits and two stolen bases. He scored one run and knocked in one.

The big hit for the Cougars on the day was Ty Stacy’s solo homer in the fourth.

Cole Hutton got the start for Pulaski County, lasting into the third inning. He surrendered seven hits and five runs – all earned.

A total of five pitchers took to the mound for the Cougars over the five and two-thirds innings of play.

Adam Petty did the most damage for the Buffs going 2-4 and knocking in four runs.

The Cougars are now 1-1 on the season.

They host Carroll County on Friday at 5 p.m. at PCHS.