Cougar baseball opens with win; travel to Floyd today

Staff Report

Pulaski County’s varsity baseball team got off on the right foot last Friday, winning its season opener at Carroll County, 4-0.

Cade Souder led the Cougars at the plate, getting singles in the first and third innings followed by a home run in the seventh. He scored three runs and knocked in two. Plus he recorded a stolen base.

Cole Hutton got the win on the mound with two innings of relief help from Boone Blevins.

Hutton went five innings of four-hit ball, striking out three. Blevins struck out three as well.

The Cougars head to Floyd County today before returning home Friday to face Carroll County a second time.