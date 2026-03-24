Cougar baseball opens with win; travel to Floyd today
Staff Report
Pulaski County’s varsity baseball team got off on the right foot last Friday, winning its season opener at Carroll County, 4-0.
Cade Souder led the Cougars at the plate, getting singles in the first and third innings followed by a home run in the seventh. He scored three runs and knocked in two. Plus he recorded a stolen base.
Cole Hutton got the win on the mound with two innings of relief help from Boone Blevins.
Hutton went five innings of four-hit ball, striking out three. Blevins struck out three as well.
The Cougars head to Floyd County today before returning home Friday to face Carroll County a second time.