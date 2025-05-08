Cougar baseball team drops four straight

Staff Report

The Pulaski County baseball team has now lost four straight after dropping their last two contests – a 10-0 drubbing at the hands of Blacksburg on Friday and a 5-4 squeaker at Hidden Valley Tuesday.

Against Blacksburg, the Bruins jumped all over Pulaski County with a seven-run outburst in the first and never looked back.

Bruins starter Sam Szefc got the start on the bump and hurled a five-inning no-hitter against the Cougars. He struck out 10 during the game.

Against Hidden Valley, the Titans and Cougars kept things close the entire game.

Hidden Valley scored first with two runs in the bottom of the third before Pulaski County responded in the top of the fifth.

Johnny Anderson got things going with a single followed by Brogan Epperly’s single. Boone Blevins bunted and reached first safely to load the bases.

After A Wilson flied out, Zach Dalton was hit by a pitch to force in one run. Chase Lawrence then walked to drive in a second run in the inning before the Titans stopped the bleeding with a strike out and a Cougar flyout.

In the top of the seventh, Blevins reached on an error. With one out, Dalton drew a walk and Lawrence was beaned by the pitcher to load the bases.

Andrew Newberry drove in the Cougars’ third run of the game on a sacrifice fly to left before Dalton scored on a double-steal.

Leading 4-2, the Cougars surrendered a walk and a single to put the tying runs on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

A single to center scored one run for the Titans before two wild pitches advanced the runners and brought in the tying run.

Hidden Valley scored again on another wild pitch to win the game, 5-4.

Pulaski County (8-6) will try to stop their losing ways Friday at 5 p.m. when they host Patrick Henry.