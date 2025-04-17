Cougar baseball team rolls to two wins

Pulaski County’s Johnny Anderson struck out 12 Lord Botetourt batters enroute to a 5-0 Cougar victory. (Rob Simmons/Patriot Publishing)

Staff Report

Pulaski County’s baseball team got on a roll this week, with big wins over Patrick Henry and Lord Botetourt.

On Tuesday the Cougars hammered the Patriots, 14-1 and came back home Wednesday to shut out the visitors from Botetourt, 5-0.

Centerfielder Chase Lawrence led the way for the Cougars in their offensive explosion against PH, going three-for-four with a homerun. He scored three runs and knocked in three in the win.

Andrew Newberry had a big day as well, going four-for-five at the plate.

Pulaski County pounded out 13 hits in the game.

Newberry pitched two near-perfect innings in his start. Eli Lewis pitched three shutout innings in relief and Johnny Anderson closed things out for the Cougars with an inning of relief, giving up a run, but striking out three.

In the win Wednesday against Lord Botetourt, starter Johnny Anderson threw a two hitter with a dozen strikeouts to get the win for Pulaski County.

Anderson went six and a third innings before giving way to Boone Blevins in the top of the seventh – striking out both batters he faced.

The Cougars’ offense generated only four hits themselves, but made the most of them. Newberry knocked in two runs on two groundouts. Seth Carter drove in one in the first with a double.

The Cougars (7-3) are next in action on Tuesday at 5 p.m. when they host the Blue Demons of Christiansburg.