Cougar comeback defeats the Knights

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a sunny, warm Friday evening at Historic Calfee Park, the Pulaski County Cougars defeated the Cave Spring Knights, 4-3.

The game started not looking good for the Cougars. The Knights’ first five batters all reached base. They scored two runs and had the bases loaded with no outs versus Cougar pitcher Kaleb Sartin. Cole Hutton then came in to pitch and got a fielder’s choice and two flyouts to squash the Knights, leaving the bases loaded.

The Cougars got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second when Jude Garrett reached base on an error. Eli Lewis would single with Garrett moving to third. Garrett would then score as Bryce Beeler hit a sac fly to center.

Cave Spring would score in their half of the third to go up 3-1, as Joe Farwell singled, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Sam Urgo would hit a slow roller to short scoring Farwell.

The Cougars would score three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Wright walked, and Sartin was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch moved both runners to second and third with one out. Cade Souder would hit a gapper to left-center, scoring both runners, and Souder would finish standing up on third. Seth Carter would then single-scoring Souder to take the lead.

Konner Furrow came in to pitch to get the save. He pitched two innings, striking out four, and allowed just one hit.

Cougar head coach Greg Allen said, “What a great job by Cole (Hutton) and Konner (Furrow) tonight. Hutton left the bases loaded there in the first, and then Furrow pitched really well, too.” Coach Allen then remarked, “We got key hits from Cade (Souder) and Seth (Carter). We limited the damage there in the first inning, and I just had a feeling we would come back from the 3-1 deficit. Proud of the guys and this was a good win.”

Cave Spring was led at the plate by Logan Meinster with two RBI and Urgo with one. Evan Lee, Ryan Tibey, and Joe Farwell scored one run each. Meinster took the loss on the mound, going 4.1 innings.

The Cougars’ Souder had two RBI and scored a run. Hutton got the win and Furrow the save. Pulaski County (5-5) will hit the road Monday, going to Lord Botetourt, then travel to Blacksburg on Tuesday.

CS – 2 0 1 0 0 0 0- 3

PC – 0 1 0 0 3 0 X – 4

CS – 3 runs- 5 hits- 1 error- 7 LOB

PC- 4 runs – 5 hits – 1 error – 7 LOB

CS- LP – Meinster

PC – WP – Hutton- Save- Furrow