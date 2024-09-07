Cougar golfers 2nd in quad match

The PC Cougars golf team placed 2nd in a quad match on Thursday, September 5.

The Cougars were paced by seniors Thatcher Singleton and Keaton Jones, who both shot a 77. Also scoring for the Cougars were Evan Singleton with an 84 and Will Rackaway with an 89.

Pulaski County will host a 7 team RRD match at Draper Valley GC on Tuesday starting at 12 PM.

Salem (318) Ha 70, Bateman 81, Creger 83, Bowen 84

Pulaski County (327) T. Singleton 77, Jones 77, E. Singelton 84, Rackaway 89, Gonzalez 90, Blevins 92

Cave Spring (335) Draper 79, Rupert 83, West 83, McAfee 90

Northside ( 344) Stump 74, Tucker 85, Young 92, Sparks 93

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School