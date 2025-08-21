Cougar golfers knock off Abingdon

From River Ridge KDog

The PC golfers took on Regional heavy weight Abingdon at Draper Valley GC on Thursday. Though neither the Cougars or Falcons had their “A” game, both teams showed glimpses of why they are 2 of the better teams in the region. When the scorecards were tallied, Pulaski County won by the score of 324 – 333.

Abingdon’s Number 1 player, Davis Cook, shot a 75 -even par on the back 9, to claim medalists honors. The Cougar tandem of Will Rackaway and Evan Singleton shot 77 and 78 respectively-though neither was pleased with their rounds, both battled through some bad breaks and showed good poise for sophomores. Cougar junior, Boone Blevins came in 4th with an 81 and Cayden Mines shot an 88 to round out the team’s scoring.

PC-Rackaway 77, Singleton 78, Blevins 81, Mines 88, Whitaker 90, Sartin 95

Abingdon- Cook 75, McGraw 82, Lesley 86, Walker 90, Lambert 94, Gibson 98

Pulaski will host the 3rd round of the RRD regular season Monday at Draper.