Congratulations to the PCHS Boys 4×400 Relay Team!

The team of Bryant Nottingham, Tanner Linkous, Jackson Squires, and Cole Boone made history by breaking the school record in the 4×400 relay—previously set in 2015!

With an incredible time of 3:28.39, they claimed the title of Region Champions!

Way to go, guys! Your hard work and determination have paid off—PCHS is proud of you!