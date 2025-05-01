Cougar softball on a three-game losing streak

Staff Report

It’s been a rough week for the Pulaski County Cougar softball team, which now finds itself mired in a three-game losing streak with a 6-7 season record.

Following a 9-7 loss at last week against Christiansburg, the Cougars were hoping to rebound last Friday at home against Salem. But it wasn’t to be as the Cougars were crushed by the Spartans, 16-1.

Another attempt to bounce back came Tuesday, when the Cougars hosted Cave Spring, but again Pulaski County fell hard, 11-0.

The Cougars will try again Friday to end their losing ways when they travel to Blacksburg.

In the loss to Salem, the Spartans jumped on the Cougars early with a five-run top of the second and added seven more runs in the top of the fourth to put the game away.

The Cougars managed only two hits in the game.

In the Cave Spring loss, the Cougars stayed with the Knights until the third inning when the Roanoke visitors put four runs across the plate. They added six more in the fourth to put the game away.

The Cougars managed only five hits on the game.

Pulaski County’s game Friday at Blacksburg begins at 5 p.m.