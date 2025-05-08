Cougar softball reverses fortunes, now on three-game win streak

Staff Report

After closing out April on a three-game losing streak, the Pulaski County softball team has turned things around in May and gotten the month off right with a three-game winning streak.

Last Friday they hammered Blacksburg, 11-1. They followed that up with a sweep of a double-header on Tueday, 4-3 and 5-2.

Against Blacksburg, Addison Dean led the charge for the Cougars going three-for-three at the plate to lead Pulaski County’s 12-hit attack.

Victoria Hale and Shelby Dobbins each had two hits in the game.

Sophia Hall had three RBI in the game, with Hale, Addison Puckett and Dean each knocking in two runs.

Sara Ritter scored three times for the Cougars with Madolyn Legg and Carley Hight scoring twice each.

Hall went three innings for the win allowing no earned runs and six hits.

Puckett finished the contest allowing only two hits over two innings.

On Tuesday, Hall started again and went all five innings, giving up six hits and three runs.

The Cougars made the most of four hits in the game, with Puckett, Legg, Hall and Hight each getting a hit.

Hight’s hit was a home run to center, which gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

Hidden Valley took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth, before Pulaski County plated two runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Cougars scored off a Legg triple and Hall double for the tying and eventual winning run.

In the second win over Hidden Valley on Tuesday, Ritter had the big hit for the Cougars – a two run homer in the top of the fourth to put Pulaski County up, 5-1.

The Titans could muster only one run in the bottom of the fourth and Puckett kept HV at bay in the fifth for the final, 5-2.

Puckett went the distance for the Cougars, allowing five hits and two runs.

The Cougars (7-7) will travel to Patrick Henry Friday with game time at 5 p.m.