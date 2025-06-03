Cougar softball season comes to close

Staff Report

The Pulaski County softball team saw their season come to a close Friday in Tunstall when they fell 5-3 to the Trojans in Region 3D action.

Trailing 5-2 heading into the top of the seventh, Pulaski County made a valiant effort to come from behind.

Morgan Vest got things started by getting on base due to a Trojan error.

Ava Souder reached on a single, sending Vest to second.

Sara Ritter then ground into a fielders choice forcing Vest out at third and putting Souder at second and Ritter at first with one out.

Victoria Vale then knocked in Souder with a single to make the score, 5-3 and putting Ritter on third and the tying run at the plate.

But, in a bang-bang play, Addison Puckett lined out to the second baseman who then threw to first to double off Hale and end the inning and the Cougars’ season.

Sophia Hall went the distance in the circle for the Cougars, pitching six inning and allowing nine hits and five runs – only two were earned. She struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

Hale and Vest lead the Cougars at the plate, both with two hits. Vest recorded two RBI.

Pulaski County finished the season at 11-10.