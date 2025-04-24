Cougars baseball beats Blue Demons at Calfee Park

Staff Report

The Pulaski County Cougar baseball team – playing Tuesday in historic Calfee Park – broke open a close game with a five-run explosion in the fourth inning and held on to beat Christiansburg, 7-4.

The win upped the Cougars’ record to 7-3 on the season.

Andrew Newberry paced the Cougars’ attack, going three-for-four at the plate and driving in two runs. Seth Carter also knocked in two runs as did catcher Zach Dalton.

Pulaski led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth before the Cougars blew up.

A. Whitlock opened with a one-out walk. Cade Souder singled to center pushing Whitlock to second. Then Boone Blevins singled and went to second on the throw, scoring Whitlock and pushing Souder to third.

Dalton reached on an error, scoring Souder. Center fielder Chase Lawrence was hit by a pitch – one of three HBP in the game for Lawrence – to load the bases for Newberry who responded with a single to right scoring Blevins.

Carter then doubled on a fly to left, scoring Wilson and Lawrence to close out the scoring.

Christiansburg mounted a rally in the top of the sixth scoring three runs, leaving the bases loaded to end the inning.

Newberry, pitching in relief, came on to close out the Blue Demons in the seventh for the win.

Johnny Anderson started for the Cougars and went four and two-thirds, striking out six and allowing only three hits and one earned run.

The Cougars return to action Friday at Salem.