Cougars beat Franklin County in benefit game 17-14

Staff Report:

Pulaski County beat Franklin County 17-14 at Dobson Stadium.

Pulaski’s Sammy Carrasco (1) scored on a running play during the first quarter.

Bryant Nottingham kicked a field goal to give the Cougars a 10-7 halftime lead.

During the forth quarter Dorrion Long scored on a running play to give the Cougar’s the win 17-14.

The second half brought a running clock. Both teams played their second and third teams.

The Cougars open the season next week in Roanoke at Northside.