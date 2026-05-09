Cougars Clobber Graham G-Men

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a sunny Friday afternoon, the Pulaski County Cougars scored early and often as they run-ruled the visiting Graham G-Men, 19-1.

The Cougars had multiple players score runs, get hits, and record RBI. Cayden Mines had three RBI, scored two runs, and had two hits. Bryce Beeler, Konner Furrow, Seth Carter, Cade Souder, and Kaleb Sartin all had two hits. Sartin and Furrow scored three runs each. Nine Cougar players scored a run, eight had an RBI, and seven had a hit.

Cole Hutton got the win after pitching four innings. He allowed no runs, one hit, and struck out six. Logan Wright would pitch the fifth inning.

Graham scored their only run in the top of the fifth, as Cameron McCroskey knocked in Grady Mullins. Mullins finished with two of Graham’s three hits. Mason Caldwell took the loss, going 2.2 innings. He gave up eight runs, six hits, and walked four. He was relieved by Cameron Graves, Kolt Simon, and Cooper Hale. Graham pitchers issued 10 walks and hit three Cougar batters.

The Cougars scored six runs in the first inning and scored three more in the third to go up 9-0. They would then tally 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth, going up 19-0.

“This was a team win,” said Cougar head coach Greg Allen. “Everyone did what they were supposed to, and we played a fairly clean game. Playing clean and limiting walks will be key for us down the stretch.”

The Cougars improved to 9-7 on the season, and have now won four straight games. They will play Christiansburg on Tuesday, May 12, at Calfee Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 pm.

Graham 0 0 0 0 1 – 1

Pul. Co. 6 0 3 10 x- 19

Graham -1 run -3 hits – 2 errors

Pul. Co. – 19 runs – 13 hits- 1 error

Graham – LP – Caldwell

Pulaski Co. – WP – Hutton