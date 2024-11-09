Cougars’ defensive stand beats Cave Spring, 20-16

By TROY SARVER

Patriot Publishing

ROANOKE – A rough season ended on a bright note for Pulaski County on Friday night.

The Cougars used a late defensive stand to hold off Cave Spring, 20-16, in the regular season finale for both teams at Bogle Field.

With the win Pulaski County completed the season with a 3-7 record, but the Cougars were able to finish strong winning three of their last four games after a 0-6 start.

“They stayed together as a family. Even after some tough losses they kept responding and coming out to practice,” Pulaski County head coach Cam Akers said of his team’s strong finish.

On Friday Pulaski held a slim 20-16 lead with 4:56 left in the fourth when the Cougars were forced to punt the ball away with Cave Spring starting a drive on their own 20-yard line.

The Knights would move down the field advancing the ball to the Pulaski 16 with 57 seconds left. Facing a fourth-and-4 play on the 17 Cave threw a pass in the end zone that was broken up by senior defensive back Taner Mace to seal the victory.

“That kid (Mace) is a tough football player. What a great way to go out as a senior,” Akers said.

Pulaski trailed 16-13 at halftime, but the Cougars came out strong at the beginning of the third quarter, recovering a Knights’ fumble on the Cave 36-yard line on the Knights’ first offensive possession of the half.

Seven plays later the Cougars took the lead for good when running back Sam Carrasco ran around the right end for a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 20-16 at the 7:44 mark of the third quarter.

The defenses dominated the rest of the way holding each offense scoreless, even though both squads scored touchdowns that were called back by penalties in the second half.

“We told them (at halftime) we got to fight. We knew Cave Spring would give us their best,” Akers said.

Pulaski County (3-7, 3-3) scored first just two plays into the game when Trevor Gallimore ran in from 13 yards out to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead just 25 seconds into the matchup. The possession was set up by a 36-yard return by Carrasco on the opening kickoff.

The touchdown run by Gallimore was part of a big night for the senior running back who rushed for 183 yards on a game-high 34 carries.

“Cave did a good job stopping our perimeter running game, but he (Gallimore) ran the ball hard,” Akers said.

Cave Spring (2-8) responded to Gallimore’s score with 13 unanswered points to take a 13-6 lead with nine minutes left in the second quarter.

After the Knights took the lead, Pulaski moved the ball 59 yards on 11 plays on their next drive. Gallimore capped off the possession with his second touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run to make it 13-13 with 4:04 left before the break.

Before the teams headed to the locker room, however, Cave Spring was able to respond by putting together a six-play drive that moved the ball to the Pulaski Co. 9. With four seconds on the clock Knights’ placekicker Oliver Layell connected on a 26-yard field goal to give Cave Spring a 16-13 halftime lead.

Akers after the game already had thoughts about how the team’s finish could benefit his squad going into next season.

“Anytime who can win three of your last four it’s a good momentum builder,” Akers said.