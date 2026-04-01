Cougars fall in walk-off finish vs. Knights

Staff Report

Cave Spring’s Landon Mathews stroked a double in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, sending three runs to the plate and giving the Knights a 6-5 come-from-behind walk-off victory over Pulaski County.

The Cougars looked to have everything under control after scoring three runs in their half of the sixth and another in the top of the seventh for a 5-3 lead.

But Cave rallied in the bottom of the seventh with their second three-run inning of the game.

Boone Blevins, Seth Carter and Ty Stacy all had two hits in the game for the Cougars and Carter added a solo homer in the third.

Cole Hutton started on the mound for Pulaski County and turned in a sterling performance, giving up only four hits over four innings, walking one and striking out three while shutting out the Knights.

The loss dropped the Cougars’ 2026 season record to 1-2. They host Blacksburg Thursday at 5 p.m.